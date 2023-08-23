James Beal

OBIT Beal.tif

James (Jim) Beal, former longtime resident of Banning, passed away on Aug.14, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 19, 1926.

Jim worked for the Banning Unified School District for over 25 years as teacher, principal and administrator. He was active in Rotary, Boy Scouts, Stagecoach Days and many other community activities.

He owned the Dairy Queen for many years.

Jim truly loved serving the people of the Pass community.

He was a faithful and active member of the LDS church.

He was preceded in death by his wife June and sons Ed, Jim and Bob.

Funeral services were held Aug. 21 in Cedar City, Utah, with burial at Cedar City Cemetery.

