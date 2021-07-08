On June 23, 2021 we lost our beautiful, feisty little redhead, Jacquelyn Mary Wright.
Jacquelyn was born in England on June 16, 1931.
She lived there with her parents John and Mary Wile and her siblings Robert and Vivianne.
She met her husband, Gordon Snelling in the late 40’s and together and they had two daughters, Susan born in 1951 and Janis born in 1955.
In 1959 they decided to come to the “New World.”
They boarded our ship and sailed away. They eventually settled in Costa Mesa and they went on to have a son, Jonathan Snelling. They bought their first home and lived there all their married lives. Our Dad was a plastering contractor and our Mom was a purchasing agent for the Perkin Elmer Corporation. Jacquelyn was a hard working, intelligent woman and loved her job. She gave it her all and her co-workers enjoyed working with her.
After retiring in the late 80s, she moved out to Indian Wells and enjoyed her retirement to the fullest. She became a world traveler and loved every minute of it and saw much of the world.
Eventually, she moved to Sun Lakes and began her new chapter. She enjoyed living there and she loved all the new friends she made.
Thank you to all the lovely ladies for helping make our Mom’s last few years extra wonderful.
Thank you to Susan for being there, especially during this most trying and difficult year, they had a lot of fun shopping and enjoying life!
Jacquelyn will be best remembered as our loving mother, always there for her children, no matter what. She was a giver and found joy in everything she did. Just recently, at her 90th surprise party, she was asked by a friend, what is your secret?
In her very proper English accent her response was “Well Darling, I try to not drink a lot of water!!"
Her greatest joy were her grandchildren: Melissa Leigh Dippel Kenyon, Michael Scott Dippel and Jeffrey Richard Dippel — she loved them with her entire being.
She supported them in all endeavors, she was there for every milestone and was their biggest fan.
Her great-grandchildren were also her pride and joy, she so enjoyed hearing about all their escapades and loved spending time with all of them.
We will love you forever, Mummy, Grandma and Favorite Mother-in law. Your positivity, love, joy and zest for life is the living legacy you left behind, your family will cherish those memories forever.
Cheers to you, Mother Dear and give Goldie a kiss from us.
Jacquelyn is survived by: daughters Susan (Michael Hart) and Janis (Steve Dippel); son Jonathan G. Snelling; grandchildren Melissa Leigh Dippel Kenyon (Ryan Kenyon), Michael Scott Dippel (Kimberly Dippel), Jeffrey Richard Dippel (Aitana Cevallos); and great-grandchildren Avery Walker Kenyon, Addison Rose Kenyon and Chloe Alyce Dippel.
