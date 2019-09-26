Jacob Daniel Salazar, age 10, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Jacob was born on January 6, 2009 in Palm Springs. He was a fifth-grade student at Cabazon Elementary School and played soccer with AYSO. Jacob was Catholic and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Mission on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Cabazon. Jacob was outgoing, made friends wherever he went, was adventurous, had the best smile, laughter and was all boy. Jacob is survived by his parents, Roman Salazar and Mary Salazar of Cabazon; brothers Gabriel and Isaac Salazar of Cabazon and Roman Salazar all of Michigan; grandparents Lupe Clarke and Doug Clarke of Banning; grandma Mary Munoz of Azusa; grandpa Carlos Salazar of Banning; great-grandpa John Montez, Jr. of Banning; and many aunties, uncles and cousins. Jacob is preceded in death by his grandpa James Munoz, Sr. of Azusa; great-grandma Dolores Montez of Banning; and great-grandma Jennie Reyes of Banning.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m.–8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with rosary to begin at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, to be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning, with burial following Mass at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
