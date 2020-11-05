Jaclyn Earlene Kimball

Born Nov. 15, 1961 in San Bernardino died unexpectedly Oct. 27 in her home in Banning.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
She will be remembered for her kindness, her humor and wit, her beauty and most importantly, and the love she shared with those who knew her.
Her warm, gregarious nature, infectious smile and boisterous laughter made her completely unforgettable.
She was the life of the party!
She met the love of her life Everett in Honolulu in 1982.
They were married in 1984.
The love and devotion shared between them was cosmic — true soul mates.
Together they raised three wonderful children, traveled the world and lived each day to the fullest.
One of the biggest achievements and source of pride for Jaclyn was her children: Matthew, Nicole and Nathan and their families.
Especially those grandbabies, she loved being a Grandma! She loved them all “to the moon and back.”
Her generous love and empathetic spirit made anyone feel safe and truly seen without judgment.
She had hope or words of encouragement to give, even during the darkest times.
Jacie, as she was known, enjoyed arts and crafts, especially decoupage, was the queen of thrift store scores, and was a hella good cook. She had a fabulous sense of style, and enjoyed dressing many around her.
She loved music and made sure music was a part of her children’s lives. Jacie had a varied taste of music, listening to anything from Sublime to “She Wants Revenge.” She always sang along, even and especially if she didn’t know the words.
She was adored by so many and the void left by her passing is vast. To all of you grieving by this immense loss, lets honor Jacie by playing some tunes, sharing stories, laughing and loving with abandon, and living each day as if it were your last.
She was predeceased by her father Earl Gates of Rialto and her beloved son K. Matthew Kane of Las Vegas.
She is survived by her mother Patricia Gates of Rialto; brother Mark Gates; her devoted husband of 36 years Everett of Banning; daughter Nicole (Jack) Lamont and their children Odin and Luna of Keene, N.H.; son Nathan Kimball and his girlfriend Sarah and her children Madelyn and Emily of Rochester, N.H.; daughter-in-law Shirlee Kane and her children Dustin, Klayton, and Travis of Las Vegas; plus an adoring extended family, those who called her ‘mom’, many friends all over the U.S. and anyone who had the chance to know her.
