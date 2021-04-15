Jack Wier Raper

Jack Raper passed away on March 10 in Banning, 24 days before his 90th birthday.
Born and raised in Bloomington, Ind., he often told stories of growing up with his brothers and sisters.
He joined the Navy in 1950 and served as a medical corpsman aboard the hospital ship, U.S.S. Repose.
Upon discharge Jack graduated from the University of Indiana, majoring in the sciences, and began a career in teaching his favorite subjects: botany and biology. His teaching career spanned more than four decades and took him from Indiana to California. He settled in the Santa Cruz area where he taught high school science classes.
Jack was an avid bird-watcher and had a deep love of nature.
He backpacked in Alaska and his trip of a lifetime was going on safari in Kenya.
Throughout his life Jack was an active member of his church including St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Capitola, where he and Roberta Armenta were married.
They celebrated their 43rd anniversary last May.
Jack and Roberta hosted two Italian brothers, Marco and Paolo Boarolo as foreign exchange students, each for a year at the high school where Jack taught.
Their time together led to many visits to Italy.
He and Roberta developed a deep bond and treasured friendship over the years with the Boarolo family.
A thoughtful, kind and soft- spoken man, Jack will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Roberta Armenta, his sister Bonnie Lou Lavender, his brother-in-law Jose Gabriel Armenta, and many nieces and nephews, as well as Marco Boarolo and Paolo Boarolo and their familes.
A Celebration of Jack’s life will be scheduled at a future time.
Commented