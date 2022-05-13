Jack Sidwell, born on Oct. 14, 1939, in Plainville, Kan., passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.
Jack attended school in Plainville and was an All-Star athlete in football and basketball.
Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly on the USS Midway for several years. Upon discharge he enrolled at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., and earned a degree in business.
Jack and Chloe were married in 1964 and moved to California where he was an assistant administrator for Ross- Loos Medical Group of Los Angeles and later with Merck Pharmaceuticals. He retired from Merck after 30 years as an executive representative.
Jack loved coaching children and spent many years coaching his sons in soccer. For several years he was the commissioner for the AYSO soccer program in the San Fernando Valley. Later he coached the Chatsworth Girls Soccer Team to many city championships.
He and his wife Chloe retired to Sun Lakes Country Club in 1999 where he was active in the Men’s Golf Club, Dinner Dance Club, district delegate and served a term on the master board. Jack loved his family, his good friends, golf, country music and a tall vodka tonic.
He is survived by his wife Chloe, son Doug, grandson William, sisters-in-law Sue Buchman (Harold) of Loveland, Colo., and Peggy Green of Dallas; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Milo and Ella Sidwell, his in-laws Valis and Freda Rockwell and his oldest son Eric.
Contributions in his memory may be directed to Table of Plenty, P.O. Box 22, Beaumont, CA 92223.
Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, June 11, at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont.
