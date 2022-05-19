Izik Rojas, 18, of Beaumont passed away on Thursday, May 12, in Palm Springs.
Rojas, born on Dec. 30, 2003, was born in Fontana and was scheduled to graduate on May 21.
Rojas loved going shooting, music and making money.
He is survived by his mother Stephanie Bachellor; siblings Daniel and Briella Lopez; daughters Alizaya and Abryanna; papas; grandma; aunts; uncles; cousins and many friends.
Services were held on Thursday, May 12.
