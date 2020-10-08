Ivy Lee Wilson passed away on Sept. 14, 2020.
She was a strong believer of God.
She was passionate about her family, her church, her community and being a (self-proclaimed) honorary Laker girl!
She was the daughter of Odis and Thomye Lee Pellum, and the sister of Odis Pellum Jr.
They lived in Palm Springs in the 40s, then moved to Banning, California in the early 50s.
She attended elementary, junior high and high school in the Banning school district and graduated from Banning Union High School.
As a child she attended First Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized by Pastor J. P. Prior. She also participated in the youth department and was the pianist for the youth choir.
After college, she met Carl Fowler and two children were born into their union: Virgil and Kevin Fowler.
Ivy later moved to San Diego where she met and married Chalmus Joe Wilson and two children were born into their union: Chalmus J. Wilson III and Sabrina Kaleea Jennifer Wilson.
Ivy later met and married Sonny Tribble and moved to Indio.
Ivy was blessed to have the ability to travel and live in some of the most beautiful cities and countries halfway around the world. But she always found her way back to Banning.
In her adult years Ivy joined the Fountain of Life Church where she served willingly with other members, under the leadership of Superintendent Carlton Anderson.
In her mother’s later years Ivy became her loving caregiver.
Ivy lived a life of service and serving others truly made her happy.
Those who knew Ivy, know she had much love for her family, her church home and the town of Banning.
Ivy was preceded in death by her father and mother Odis and Thomye Lee Pellum; brother Odis Pellum Jr. and son Virgil Fowler.
Family members left to cherish her memory are her children Kevin Fowler, Sabrina Kaleea Jennifer Wilson, Chalmus J. Wilson III and his wife Rondi S. Wilson; her grandchildren Raye Yvonne Wesley, Faythe Faciane, Rudie Marie Wesley, Chalmus Joseph Wilson IV (Bubs), Riley Elizabeth Lee Wesley, Cai Jagger Wilson, Cruz Jett Wilson and her niece Latanya Pellum and children John Taylor, Justin Johnson and Joya Taylor; and an abundance of relatives and friends.
An outdoor public viewing was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 4pm-8pm, Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
Burial on Friday, 10 a.m., Oct. 9 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Calimesa. Social distancing and masks will be required at both events.
Love one another deeply from the heart ~
1 Peter 1:22
