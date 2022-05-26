OBIT Bonaime.tif

Isabelle D. Bonaime (Robillard) passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home with four of her five children at her side.

Born June 12, 1931, she was just shy of 91 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bonaime (Sept. 6, 2006), all 11 brothers and sisters, both parents and many friends.

She enjoyed quilting, video poker, playing cards, volunteering at Carol's Kitchen (13 years) and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Carol's Kitchen would make her happy. She is survived by her children Randy Bonaime (Joyce), Linda Addison, Joyce Bonaime, Wayne Bonaime and Greg Bonaime; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at St. Kateri Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont, on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m., with rosary at 10:30 a.m.

