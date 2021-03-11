Isabel Silos passed away Jan. 29, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning at the age of 71.
She was born Aug. 22, 1949 in Yuma.
She graduated from Beaumont High School and lived in Beaumont for over 50 years.
Isabel also lived in Yuma, Niland, Calif. and Helena, Mont.
She worked in the Department of Education. She followed Christian beliefs and attended Fellowship of the Pass in Cabazon.
Isabel was a loving person and took care of her sister, Barbara, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Isabel has joined her parents Domingo G. Silos, Sr. and Rafaela M. Silos of Beaumont; and sister Barbara M. Silos of Beaumont.
She will be deeply missed by her brothers Steve Silos, Joaquin (Dina) Silos and Domingo Silos of Beaumont; nephew Steve (Kim) Silos of San Bernardino; niece Lisa (Benny) Ramirez of Beaumont; nephew Adrian Silos of Beaumont; niece Regina Silos of Escondido; nephew Joaquin (Khira) Silos of Anthem, Ariz.; nephew Kevin (Irene) Lopez of Beaumont; niece Myra (Alex) Sedillo of Wylie, Texas; and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held March 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania, Ave., Beaumont.
