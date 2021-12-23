Our dear sweet mother and grandmother went to the Lord on Dec. 8, 2021.
She was born Jan. 8, 1926.
She stayed with her daughters and grandson in Beaumont during her final months.
Her family meant everything to her. She was a caring, loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother.
Her husband preceded her in death 20 years ago. She was such a happy-go-lucky person, always smiling and laughing.
She was the most generous, sweetest, and loving person. We love you and you will be in our hearts forever.
Our mother and grandmother will be laid to rest in a private ceremony alongside her husband at Riverside National Cemetery.
