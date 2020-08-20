Inez Tomlinson, age 96, passed away peacefully at Wildwood Canyon Villas in Yucaipa.
Inez was born in Huntington Park.
She was the only child of Herman and Helga Peterson, both Swedish immigrants.
Inez was a truly gentle, loving person and the best mother and grandmother anyone could wish for.
Inez is survived by her son, Dale (Linda), grandchildren Dustin Tomlinson (Desiree), Kristin Knowles (Josh), Wayne Tomlinson, Stacey Diaz (Ruben), and David Tomlinson.
She has 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Norman, and her son Dennis Tomlinson.
Inez lived in Oakhurst for the first 33 of retirement before moving to Sun Lakes in Banning.
She enjoyed traveling in their RV, square dancing and was involved in the Boy Scouts when her children were young.
She was also a P.E.O. member.
Donations in Inez’s name can be made to: American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
