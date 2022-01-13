Ian Marchall Bukowski passed away Nov. 14, 2021 of natural causes at his home in Yucca Valley.

He was 49.

Ian was a resident of Banning for 41 years. He was a boiler maker.

He loved to fish, golf and ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by wife Debbie Bukowski of Yucca Valley; father Joseph Bukowski of Banning; mother Mercedes Bukowski of Banning; brothers Sean Stardivant of Loma Linda and Nickolas Bukowski of Banning; and nephews Sean Aaron Stardivant and Nickolas Bukowski, Jr. of Banning.

