Ian Marchall Bukowski passed away Nov. 14, 2021 of natural causes at his home in Yucca Valley.
He was 49.
Ian was a resident of Banning for 41 years. He was a boiler maker.
He loved to fish, golf and ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by wife Debbie Bukowski of Yucca Valley; father Joseph Bukowski of Banning; mother Mercedes Bukowski of Banning; brothers Sean Stardivant of Loma Linda and Nickolas Bukowski of Banning; and nephews Sean Aaron Stardivant and Nickolas Bukowski, Jr. of Banning.
