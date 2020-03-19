Howard Alan Esterson

Howard Alan Esterson passed away early in the morning of March 11, beloved husband of Carol Steuer Esterson, loving father of Marlena Esterson, Lori Esterson and Kenny (& Lili) Esterson.

Howard was a loving, kind and generous man, a wonderful friend to many.

Howard was adored and loved by many.

He was a golf addict, an athlete all his life and an avid reader and had an incredible memory.

He loved his retirement and life at Sun Lakes and all his activities and many friends there.

No funeral is planned, just a small family memorial in San Diego.

