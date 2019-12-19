Herlinda Valdivia

Our Reina (Queen) of our family, Herlinda Nunez Valdivia, entered heaven from her battle with cancer.
She was born in Pachera, Chihuahua, Mexico March 23, 1946 and went to be with the Lord Dec. 11 at her home in Beaumont, surrounded by her loving family.
She loved her family dearly and loved her life.
She married Harry A. Valdivia Oct. 17, 1964 and had seven beautiful children who loved her dearly.
She was active in her parish Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont.
She loved to quilt, sew, travel, chickens, birds, gardening, and studying her Catholic Bible.
Disneyland was one of her favorite places — she called it Disneylandia.
Her home was a welcoming center for all who entered, she was a gracious host always offering water, food, and some wisdom.
She was a humble servant of the Lord and was known in the community as a saint.
Her tender winks to her grandchildren stole their hearts, and her unconditional love for her children was beyond words can describe.
“Mamá, eras preciosa para tu familia y amigos. Amamos y extrañamos tanto que nuestros corazones están rotos. Sabemos que siempre estarás con nosotros. Te queremos mama.”
She is preceded in death by her parents Fidel and Zenaida Nunez Gonzalez, brother Cheno Nunez, and son Samuel G. Valdivia.
She leaves behind her husband Harry A. Valdivia of Beaumont, first born Nancy Valdivia of Beaumont, first son Jim Valdivia of Banning (Caroline Simolke), Maria LuGrain, (Robert) of Banning, Jerome Valdivia of Banning, Sarah Valdivia Palomares, (David) of Beaumont, William Valdivia (Amber) of Cabazon.
Her brother Jesus Fidel Saenz Nunez of Mexico, Leonor Nunez of Mexico, Luz Elena of Mexico, Lupe Saenz Nunez of Mexico, and Manuel Nunez. She had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Christina Avila (Edgar) children Melanie, Matthew, Mason of Banning, Michael LuGrain (Brianna) child Thomas of Banning, Michael Valdivia of Yucaipa, Kayla LuGrain children Harmony, Korra of Banning, Nicholas LuGrain (Danielle) child Logan of Mobile, Alabama, Monique Valdivia Whitted of Beaumont, Natalie LuGrain of Banning, Kayla Valdivia of Banning, Alex Valdivia of Cabazon, Valerie LuGrain of Banning, Jalie Valdivia of Cabazon. And her cousins that were like sisters and brothers: Aurora and Vivano Nunez of Beaumont, Miguel and Luz Nunez of Banning, Roberto Nunez of Beaumont, Teresa Álvarez of Cherry Valley, Chelo and Tomas Orozco of Beaumont, Juanita Mendoza of Beaumont, Maria and Jesus Nunez of Beaumont, and Yolanda Beltran Sanchez and Hilario Sanchez.
The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18.
Rosary and visitation services for Herlinda Nunez Valdivia were held on Dec. 19 at Weaver Mortuary.
Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont.
Reception at The Grange following services.
