Herbert J. Schenden was born March 13, 1933 at the family home on Henry Street in Melvindale, Mich. He was the sixth of 10 children born to Dr. Augustine J. and Alice (Riley) Schenden, and became a leader, a role model and advisor to family and friends. He passed away on July 14, 2023.
Herb and his father shared a love of farming, which they pursued when the family moved to Pinckney, Mich. in 1951.
In 1953 Herb graduated from Pinckney High, joined the Army, and two years later married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine “Renie” Haines.
The couple moved to El Paso, Texas, where Herb completed his military service. Returning to Michigan, after his father told him farming couldn’t support both their families, Herb began working at the General Motors Proving Grounds.
While working at GM and moonlighting for Van Camp Chevrolet in Brighton, Herb started a part-time summer business he called the Dairy Dip. A hardworking and passionate business owner, his motto was “the customer is always right.” As the business grew, it expanded to include the Burger Den, and became year-round. Employees included Renie and their three children, along with many friends, family and local students over the years.
Both Renie and Herb were prominent members of the community, active at St. Mary’s Church, the Jaycees, and local 4-H clubs with the kids. Herb continued his love of farming with the purchase of a 100-acre farm outside of town, where they bailed hay and raised cattle and horses.
After selling the Dairy Dip in the mid-1970s, Herb and Renie got their real estate licenses and went to work for Howell Town & Country. Not a fan of taxes or large expenditures, Herb became involved in local politics, was elected a Livingston County commissioner and later the Putnam Township supervisor.
In the 1980s, Herb and Renie followed their children to California, where Herb Jr. opened his own fast food business. Once again the family worked together and became well known in the community. After the children went their separate ways, Herb and Renie settled in Banning, where they returned to raising horses and cattle on a ranch they settled in Mias Canyon. They were active members of the community, including at Precious Blood Church and volunteered as catechism teachers on the Morongo Reservation.
In 1996, Herb lost Renie to cancer. In 2001, he married Lorraine Medieros, a member of St. Kateri parish, who also preceded him in death in February 2023.
Herb worked at the Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters in Beaumont for nearly 30 years, officially retiring in early 2023. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, and volunteered weekly at H.E.L.P. in Banning.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jack (Lillian), Matt (Fluff), Lawrence (Rosemary) and Jerome; and sisters Margaret (George Ashburn) and Alice (Seymour Burrell).
He is survived by brother Vincent; his sisters Karen Quintana and Diane Adams; his children Herb Jr., Laurie and Barbara; stepson Victor Medieros; granddaughter Hayley; and step-granddaughters Heather, Nikki, Jessica, Danielle and Cossette.
Services for Herb will begin with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at St. Kateri Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
Because Herb chose cremation, there will be no viewing. Burial will be at San Gorgonio Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his name to H.E.L.P. (helpincpantry.com), a local organization for which he volunteered for many years, or to a cancer organization.
