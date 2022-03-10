For a Loving Husband, Father and Papa
Henry Thomas “Tommy” Fisher of Beaumont passed away Feb. 17, 2022, at the age of 80.
After several months of declining health, Tom went to be with the Lord peacefully with his beloved wife Earlene and their daughters by his side.
Tom was born in San Bernardino on July 16, 1941 to father Alfred William Fisher and mother Dora Belle Fisher.
The third of four sons, he spent his early years in Crestline until they moved to Beaumont in 1954.
He spent many years helping his father out at their family service station in Beaumont where he quickly learned he had a passion and talent for working on anything with an engine and wheels.
He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1959 and at the age of 18 enlisted in the Navy, where he was stationed in San Diego on the USS Brush as a boilerman.
He served our country four years in the Navy and was always proud to be a veteran.
During his service, he met the love of his life, Earlene Thelma Mullins, and they were married on July 19, 1963.
Tom’s work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to Beaumont Concrete Company where he drove transfer and concrete trucks, became a union job steward, and trained new hires on driving safety.
He received numerous awards over the years and happily retired in 1996.
His love for driving big trucks continued for many more years with various trucking companies, including for his friend Lew Weaver.
Tom accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1972 and spent the rest of his life faithfully serving the Lord. His testimony touched the lives of many people over the years. He attended Cherry Valley Grace Brethren Church in Cherry Valley and later, at Orange Grove Chapel in Redlands.
He had a level-headed wisdom and gracious manner about him that caused people to remember him. With a fun-sense of humor and a larger-than-life personality, he loved letting you know he had entered the room. Tom’s family will remember him by how patient and self-less he was, always willing to help them and others whenever the need arose.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Alfred William Fisher Jr., and Keith Alden Fisher, and is survived by his eldest brother Phillip Berry Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Earlene; daughter Doreen; daughter Debra; daughter Julie; his grandchildren Brittany; Brendon; Beth; Bradley; Brett; Christopher; great-grandchildren Aiden; Ethan; Gwen; Teagan; Gretchen; Owen; his nephews Curt; Jerry; his nieces Phyllis; Cindy; Jani; Joni.
A visitation for Tom will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, California 92223.
A funeral service will occur Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary.
Tom will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont, California 92223-1513.
