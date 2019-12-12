Henry Roberts

Henry Ralph Roberts, 79, of Cherry Valley passed away on Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in Yucaipa of cancer.
Henry was born April 7, 1940 in Madison, Wis.
He was a resident of Cherry Valley for 21 years and previously lived in Fullerton for 27 years.
He is retired from the L.A. County Sheriff after 33 years of service.
He enjoyed camping and golfing.
Henry is survived by his wife Barbara Roberts, son Christopher Roberts of Palmdale, and daughter Victoria Maggi of Yorba Linda.
A celebration of life for Henry will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, California 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Roberts family.
