Henry John Aguilar passed away Dec. 3. He was born Nov. 26, 1941 and was raised on the Morongo Indian reservation. He attended school in Banning.
He was in the Air Force where he met his wife Lillian Park. He fell in love and married Lillian; they were married for 56 years. Lillian preceded him in death in 2018.
He went to college in Oakland, where he began his long career as an electrician.
Henry was a talented lapadaris and jewelry maker. He loved his career as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW. Henry also worked for the Bureau of Indian affairs; he cut fire lines and was a member of their hotshot crew.
Henry had two daughters; Angela Foshee from the Morongo Indian reservation who preceded him in death and Theresa Stewart and son in law Marty Stewart of 37 years of the Morongo Indian Reservation. He leaves behind great-grandchildren Jeremy Stewart, Jared Foshee, and Kyle Stewart of the Morongo Indian Reservation. Henry also leaves behind great-grandchildren that are his pride and joy: Kayden Stewart, 10, Aubrey Foshee, 9, Hunter Stewart, 9, and Genesis Theresa Stewart, 6.
Henry was called Hank by his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved rock hounding, travelling, playing card, and Keno. His best times were playing with his great grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial were held Jan. 15 ay St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery on the Morongo Indian reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.