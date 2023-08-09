Henry Arthur Baumach, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2023, at his home in Banning after a brief illness.
Art and his twin brother, Leland, were born in New York and became lifelong fans of New York sports teams, especially their beloved Football Giants.
The first thing people noticed about him was his beautiful blue eyes and his smile. And then they were engaged by his outgoing personality and his sincere compliments.
He entered the Air Force after high school and a couple of years later, married Joan Marie Farley to whom he was married for 53 years until her passing. Their family grew to include five daughters.
After leaving the Air Force, Henry worked for leading defense contractors, which took him all over the world. He loved travelling, playing cards, golf, airplanes and elephants. No morning was complete without reading the newspaper from cover to cover.
He had a sanguine outlook on life, which helped to get through any tough times.
He is survived by his brother Leland (Betty); his daughters Colleen, Joyce, Christine (Darrell), Elizabeth and Joanne; his granddaughter Courtney (James); great-granddaughters Chloe and Addison; and many beloved nieces and nephews who were treated like daughters and sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eleanora; his sisters Doris, Elizabeth and Emilie; and his brothers Charles and James.
“Throughout our lives, we have always heard others tell us ‘I love your dad.’ So do we,” his children stated. “Until we see you again, ‘Go Giants!’"
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Banning Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.