Helen Lozano

Helen “Nena” Lozano passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, at 96 years of age, in Vista, Calif. She was born in the home of her parents, Carmelita and Pedro Sanchez, in Banning. She was the fourth born of 10 siblings and the first to graduate from high school. She grew up in her family’s home on Nicolet Street and attended Banning schools. Her favorite class was English in which she grew a fondness for poetry, especially those written by Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
Helen married Joe Lozano on Aug. 4, 1946. They built a home in Beaumont where they raised their son Joey, born in 1947, and their daughter Barbara, born in 1950. She enjoyed homemaking and gardening and often took cut flowers to Sacred Heart Catholic Church nearby. They remained in Beaumont until 1957 when they moved to Palm Springs. Their second daughter Yvonne was born in 1959. In 1972, Joey died as the result of a devastating car crash.
Helen began her career in the education field in the late 1960s, working in the Palm Springs, Beaumont and the Banning unified school districts. As a bilingual instructional aide, she was tasked with developing her own curriculum and teaching English to Spanish-speaking students and was very successful in this endeavor.
Helen and Joe moved to Cherry Valley in 1982. She retired in June 1988. Together they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Florida and taking cruises to Mexico with family members. Helen became very knowledgeable about baseball, football, golf and bowling after she and Joe spent an untold number of hours attending games and watching competitions on TV. They were also members of the Mexican Colony Club.
Following her retirement, Helen volunteered with the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as a Pink Lady for 10 years. She accumulated 1,528 hours of service and is a Lifetime Member of the Auxiliary. She also performed volunteer duties at a local thrift shop.
Helen is survived by her daughters Barbara and Yvonne; son-in-law John; grandchildren John (Tammy), Alma and Lisa; and great-grandchildren Raiden, Cadence and Christopher. She is also survived by her siblings Frances, Frank and Robert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be held in Beaumont. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave. A rosary at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Saint Kateri Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.
