Helen Louise Garner died June 11, 2021 of lung cancer in her home in Banning. She was 83.
Helen lived in Banning for 20 years and Blythe for 17 years.
Helen was a supervisor for California Prison Industries for 17 years.
She was a master quilter, she received multiple blue ribbons at competitions/shows. She received a second place award at California State Fair for intricate quilt.
She is survived by sons Steve Shoptaw of Los Angeles and Tom Shoptaw of Joplin, Mo.; and daughter Melissa Shoptaw of Corona.
Donations in her honor may be made to Peppermint Ridge, 825 Magnolia Ave., Corona, CA 92879.
