1940 - 2021
Helen Jean Morey (Torgersen) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 14, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Helen was born Sept. 23, 1940 in St. Paul, Minn. to Robert and Dorothy Torgersen.
Her brothers Robert and Richard helped welcome the first girl born to the Torgersen family in two generations.
The family moved to southern California in 1944.
In 1953, the family moved to Melbourne, Australia for a year and a half where Helen attended St. Catherine’s.
She graduated from Pasadena High in 1958, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Los Angeles State College in 1963.
Helen married Larry Anners in 1962.
They raised three children: Joyce, Laura, and Steve.
While raising her family, Helen was an accountant for Proto Craft and then Adams Rite Products, eventually becoming their comptroller. Her marriage ended in 1985. In 1987, Helen married Charles Morey and welcomed his teen-aged daughter, Michal, into the family.
Helen enjoyed sewing and made many of her children's clothes until she went to work. She continued to enjoy needlework, especially counted cross-stitch. She made numerous bell-pulls and wall hangings.
All grandchildren as well as children of her nieces, nephews, and friends received her lovingly stitched, whimsical baby blankets.
Helen loved God, her family, and others.
Her faith helped her through many challenges including work in a male-dominated field, two rounds of breast cancer, and finally, Alzheimer's.
Helen had an infectious zest for life and an encouraging word for everyone she met.
She volunteered for numerous organizations including the San Gorgonio Hospital and Guide Dogs of the Desert.
One of her favorite jobs was as a baby snuggler for the Loma Linda NICU.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Charles and her brother Robert. She is lovingly remembered by her brother Richard; children, Steve (Veronica) Anners, Laura (Dave) Smith, Joyce (Bob) Wolcott, and Michal (Alex) Foxman; her grandchildren, Samantha, Acadia, Jessica, Joshua, Olivia, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Jonathan, Benjamin, Matthew, Nicole, Kerri, and Charlie; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Sommerford Place and Sutter Hospice for the loving care they gave our Mom.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/ .
