Helen Hayward Walter, age 97, passed away at her home on Aug. 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 10, 1922 in Boston and was a former resident of Boston, Pittsburgh; Lakewood, Ohio; Los Angeles; Anaheim; and most recently Banning.
Helen worked in the accounting field for many years but pursued her interests in sociology and gerontology.
She was a lifelong learner who graduated with an associate degree and continued her education at local universities, colleges, and online.
Helen was a tireless advocate; both the Hearing Loss Association of California and the CChat Center recognized her for her extensive volunteer work.
Helen is survived by her son, Alfred E. Walter; daughter, Hope (Ray H.) Walter Gutierrez; granddaughter, Rhianon E. Gutierrez and grandson, Elijah D. Gutierrez. She was a grandmother and friend to many.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard C. Walter; parents, Samuel and Hope Stearns; sisters, Sally Mills, Mollie Hoffman, and Patty Gautier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of choice in memory of Helen Hayward Walter: the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s, Hearing Loss Association of America, or Special Olympics.
Commented