Helen Mattias died Dec. 26 at her home in Sun Lakes.

She was born July 29, 1937 in Oak Park, Ill. to Helen and Phillip Brieider.

She is survived by her children Mark Mattias of Fullerton, Scott Mattias of Tustin, Karen Prestia of Parker, Colo. and Kevin Mattias of Lincoln City, Ore.

She is also survived by her seven grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Mattias of Fullerton.

There will be a memorial service for her on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church.

