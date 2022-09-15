OBIT Irazerry.tif

Hector Raul Irizarry 65, of Banning passed away on June 20, 2022.

Hector was born on Nov. 21, 1956, in Oakland to Adamina and Eugene Irizarry. Growing up he explored his love for music, joined many rock bands, playing the guitar. After attending high school, he joined the U.S. Army. This sparked his interest in working in the automotive industry.

While working for Bendix Corporation, Hector met his wife Maria Irizarry. They fell in love and had two daughters, Michelle Irizarry-Garcia and Bryanna Irizarry. As a family they enjoyed going to drag races, amusement parks and spending time together. Hector’s hobbies included drag racing, car shows, riding his motorcycle and playing his guitars. Being a dependable father was his upmost importance to Hector and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

In addition to his wife Maria Irizarry, his daughters Michelle Irizarry-Garcia (Mark) and Bryanna Irizarry (Cameron), Hector is survived by his grandson Joaquín Garcia who he loved very much.

To honor Hector’s memory, this family is holding a celebration of his life on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, followed by Military Honors at noon at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.

