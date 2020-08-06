Harvey Robert Harris, 71, died on July 27 in Cabazon.
He was born on March, 24, 1949 in Everett, Wash.
Harvey married his wife Kathleen Harris in Reno, Nev. and they were married for 53 years. After high school, Harvey enlisted in the Army where he was a staff sergeant. He received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal.
After the Army, he worked in construction.
He was a member of the Christian church and the San Gorgonio Pass Amateur Radio Club. He was also an amateur ham radio operator.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Harris of Cabazon; sister Sarah Martin of Columbia, Mo.; sons Robert (Shannon) Harris of Desert Hot Springs and Bill (Erin) Harris of Cabazon; daughters Amber (Kenny) Burns of Yucca Valley and Kristal Harris of Seattle; granchildren Brandon and Jacob Harris, Amanda, Cheyenne, Thomas and Braidon Burns, and Joshua Abby and Rhiannon Harris; Mitchell Grace, Cindy Harrison and Ben Fontes.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Edna and Antone Enos of Arlington, Wash.; and brother Wesley Wayne Hall of San Leandro, Calif.
Memorial services were held at Riverside National Cemetery on Aug. 6.
