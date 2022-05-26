Harvey Jonathan Duro Sr., 75, of Thermal, Calif., passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. After a severe allergic reaction to an arthritis medication and months-long stay in the hospital, he was simply tired and ready to make his heavenly journey home.
Before becoming ill, Harvey continued to live every day to the fullest and remained young at heart. Harvey spent his early childhood years living on the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians reservation and later moved to Banning where he attended Banning schools and graduated from Banning High School.
Soon after graduating, Harvey married Wilma Jean Torres and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 21, 1969. Harvey served as a sergeant in the 1st Air Calvary Division and received a decorated National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He received his honorable discharge on Oct. 9, 1970.
Harvey was very passionate and proud of his service in the Army and continued to be an active veteran.
Upon his return from Vietnam he enrolled with a Bureau of Indian Affairs Trade School program for welding in Los Angeles. He then applied with the city of Banning, hired in 1975 with the water department and worked his way up to water department manager until his retirement of 20 years in 1995.
Harvey’s public service to his tribe began in the early-1980s, serving as chairman for his tribe, known as Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians tribe and serving several elected terms as a tribal councilmember until October of 2011.
Harvey was also known as an entrepreneur businessman influencing several generations of young tribal members.
Harvey is survived by his five children, Harvey J. Duro Jr. (Dolores Del Rio), Michael R. Duro, Donette Duro, Landon T. Duro (Michelle Duro), step-daughter Altrena Torres -Santillanes (Angel Santillanes); 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Harvey’s mother Clara Duro, wife Wilma “Wimsie” Duro, son Douglas Duro and second wife Charlotte Torres preceded Harvey in death.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at the Tameka Gym, 66-725 Martinez Road, Thermal, with church service to follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and an all-night traditional wake at 8 p.m. to sunrise. Graveside service and veterans honor ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. to be held at the Torro Cemetery, 62950 Monroe St., Thermal. All services are within the Torres Martinez Reservation.
