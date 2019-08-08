Harry Knick

Harry Lewis Knick arrived in Heaven in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.
Harry was born on Dec. 2, 1935 to Earl and Elenora Knick in Wood County, West Va. Harry and Joyce met on a blind date in 1954 when she was 15 and he was 18.
They were married two years later on Aug. 11 in Lorain, Ohio and moved west to San Bernardino.
After 34 years of service, Harry retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he was vehicle maintenance manager in Redlands.
Once retired, the first priority for Harry and Joyce was to embark on a six-month road trip in their motor home.
Harry and Joyce loved traveling, camping, fishing, and Nascar.
When the family wasn’t desert camping or at the stock car races, they were barbecuing in the backyard or swimming in the doughboy (above ground) pool.
Harry was a past Master of Damascus Lodge #648 and a current member of Phoenix Rising Masonic Lodge #178.
Harry and Joyce became Sun Lakes residents in 2007 and were faithful members of LifeSpring Christian Church in Calimesa.
Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years Joyce, and his daughters Betty JoAnn Knick of Banning and Janice Earlene Black of Beaumont; his son Gary Lewis Knick (Elaine) of Cherry Valley; and his sister Betty Rickard of West Columbia, West Va.
Harry had four grandsons, two granddaughters-in-law, eight great-grandchildren, and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-great-grandchild due in September.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers E. Robert (Bob) and Wilbur (Bill) Knick, and his sister Peggy JoAnn Rea.
Services for Harry will be at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, CA. Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. followed by his celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. and a reception at 4 p.m.
At the reception, the 63rd wedding anniversary of Harry and Joyce will be honored. Internment will include Masonic graveside services on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in Colton.
