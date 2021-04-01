Beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother, Harriett Lucile Hust passed away peacefully from complications caused by COVID-19.
She was born Sept. 2, 1930 to Harry and Lucile Wilson in Los Angeles.
She was the younger sister of Mary Allis Matz and brother Dave Wilson.
When she was a young girl Harriett’s family moved frequently before finally resettling in Huntington Park, where she graduated from Huntington Park High School on June 1947.
It was there that she met her husband of 58 years Bob Hust.
They married in 1948 and were stationed at Fort Rogers, Ark. prior to Bob’s honorable discharge from the Army a year later.
In April 1949, she gave birth to her first son Rodney, followed by Dan, Deborah and Colleen.
The family moved from Bellflower to Downey in 1962, where they lived for 40 years.
After retiring as a secretary from Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, she and Bob moved to the retirement community of Sun Lakes in Banning in 2002, where she resided until her passing.
Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, brother and numerous family members and friends.
She is survived by son Rod and wife Doris, Dan and wife Lydia; daughters Debbie Shipek and Colleen Bonilla and husband Tony.
Harriett quietly devoted her life to supporting her family and being a lifelong friend.
“Mama” or “ma” was deeply loved and cherished by her seven grandchildren and their spouses: Biff Hust and wife Nikki, Kari Roberts and husband Andy, Bo Hust, Mark Hust and wife Clarissa, Josh Salas, Adrian Shipek, Allison Hawkins and husband Miah.
She loved spending time with her 17 great-grandchildren at family dinners and celebrations.
Harriett remained active participating in team bocci ball, playing bridge and other assorted games, bowling, singing in the choral and as a member of the garden club.
She was a devout Christian, attending her church and bible study group with her close friends.
A private celebration of life will be held off the coast of San Onofre, where she enjoyed many days and weeks camping and being together with her family and friends.
A true angel, she will be missed by all who loved her on this earth.
