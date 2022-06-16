Harold Wallis Newman passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson, Ariz. on May 20, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Newman, daughters Kelley Caylor and Susan Allen, son-in-law Tom Caylor, and grandchildren Jesse Caylor, Grace Caylor, Kimberly Caylor and Madeline Allen.
Harold was born on Oct. 14, 1925. He lived in Banning from 1962 until he moved to Tucson in 2018.
Harold worked for Southern California Edison, co-led a prison ministry and tutored kids in reading. He was a kindhearted, generous soul who loved a goodtime and rooted for the underdog. He enjoyed music, art, nature and people. He was known for his harmonica playing, big smiles and his gentle personality. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Square Villa II Activities Center, 8111 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Ariz.
