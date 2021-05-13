Chief master sergeant Harold Owen Easdale, “Easy” passed away May 4, 2021 in Cherry Valley.
He was born April 27, 1933 in Shelbina, Mo. to his beloved parents Wilfred Owen Easdale and Alice Onieta (Caldwell) Easdale.
Harold had a brilliant 30-year career with the Air Force. He enlisted on March 23, 1953. After basic training he went to Aviation “A” School where he excelled at the airframe and power plant courses and became an aircraft maintenance technician.
It was in “A” School that Harold received the nickname “Easy” as he affectionately became known for the next 68 years of his life.
The service to his country included assignments to Barksdale AFB, La. working on B-47 and B-52 aircraft; Altus AFB, Okla. (B-52); Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio (B-52); McGuire AFB, N.J. (C-141); Goose Bay Air Base, Labrador, Canada (transient military aircraft); March AFB in Moreno Valley as a non- commissioned officer in-charge (NOIC) of job control of all B-52 and KC-135 aircraft maintenance; Anderson AFB, Guam (B-52); Cam Ranh Bay Air Base, Vietnam (C-130 Fleet); Thailand bases; Norton AFB. (Air Force inspector general and safety center) and (chief master sergeant of quality control for 63rd Military Airlift Wing).
He was awarded the Bronze Star, multiple Meritorious Service Medals and Commendation Medals as well as Outstanding Unit Awards. Chief Easy retired from the Air Force on March 31, 1983.
After his Air Force career, Easy opened EZ’s Upholstery business in Beaumont, where he lived from 1983 to 2021.
He often wore one of his favorite B-52 or USAF hats.
He enjoyed talking about airplanes, working on cars, doing upholstery, going to breakfast and would occasionally eat dinner out at some of his favorite spots.
Easy loved to socialize and eat, especially with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children who cherish his memory: Barry (Faith) Easdale, Guymen Easdale, Ramona (Brad) Lawrence, Shannon (Lisa) Easdale; grandchildren Ryan (Malisa) Megerle, Kevin (Alyssa Prestidge) Megerle, Joshua (Stephanie) Lawrence, Alyse Easdale (Greg Dupuis), Lauren Easdale, and Piper Myers-Poppay. He also has four great-grandchildren: Elle Megerle, Sophia Easdale, Lily Megerle, and Jaxon Lawrence.
Harold was preceded in death by his sister Erma R. Peters Renneke; his wife Sharon Easdale; and grandson Jacob Easdale.
Viewing will be held June 6, 2021, 12 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held June 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumon.
Graveside Service and military honors will be held June 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
