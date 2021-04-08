Guadalupe Saldivar Darrow passed away March 17, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Banning.
Guadalupe attended school until the eighth grade. She later worked as an instructional bilingual aide for the Beaumont Unified School District, retiring after 27 years.
Guadalupe was a resident of Beaumont for over 50 years of her life. She followed Catholic beliefs and attended church at Our Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Banning.
Guadalupe is reunited with her husband of over 40 years Albert Darrow of Beaumont; daughter Virginia Ross of Vista, Calif.; son Albert Darrow; mother Anita Garcia; father Aniesto Garcia; sister Virginia Ortega of Banning; sister Marylou Sanchez of Banning; sister Amparo Lopez of Banning; brothers Agapito Garcia and Frank Garcia in Heaven.
She will be dearly missed by her sisters Lola Linet of Redlands and Antonia Contreras of Banning; brothers Andy Garcia and Nino Garcia of Banning; daughters Juanita Senft of Newport, Tenn., Wilma Tullis of Colorado Springs, Debie Jensen of Billings, Mont., Rosie Cabrera of Barstow and Anita Diaz of Beaumont; her sons Randall Diaz and Joseph Diaz od Beaumont; her daughters Kathleen Samoline of Hemet, Elizabeth Hernandez of Beaumont and Melissa Klafter of Boca Raton; her godchildren Barbara Wireman of Palm Springs and Sally Ortega of Banning; her 33 grandchildren, fifty-one great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; and Nancy Villa, who took care of Guadalupe during the day.
There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. on April 14, 2021, followed by rosary. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Wiefels and Son Mortuary, 50 E Nicolet St., Banning, with burial to follow immediately after at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
