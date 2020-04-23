Guadalupe Mata Garcia of Beaumont passed away on April 14.
She was 74.
Guadalupe was born in Mexico on Dec. 19, 1945.
She completed the sixth grade and became a licensed nurse.
Guadalupe was Catholic and a parishioner at Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha of Beaumont.
Guadalupe is survived by her daughters Diana Pike of Banning, Linda Garcia of Beaumont, SanJuanita Amaro of Beaumont, and Bianca Nelson of Woodstock Ill.; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cirilo Mata and Guadalupe Mata of Mecca, Calif. and her son Felipe Garcia of Thousand Palms.
