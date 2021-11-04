Obit-Guadalupe Abarca (Weaver).tif

Guadalupe Abarca, 86, of Banning passed away Oct. 8, 2021 in the city of Riverside. He was born June 30, 1935 to his loving parents Clotilde and Camerino Abarca in Aquila, Michoacán Mexico. He has five sisters who are still living: Raquel, Angelita, Alelina, Luz, and his little sister Juana.

He came to the United States of America at the ripe age of 15. He worked in the fields, picking the dates off of the palm trees. He had five children who are still living: Patty, 53, Yolanda, 52, Tilda, 51, Jacob, 50, and his baby Alma, 48. He also has 24 grandkids.

He always enjoyed spending time with his family. He would go camping at the beach with his daughter Alma and her kids. He always loved to be one with nature. He used to walk everywhere, always whistling along the way. His nickname was Apa — that is what his kids and grandkids called him. He lived a long life and he will be deeply missed.

Apa, even though you are not here on Earth anymore you will never be forgotten and you will always be in all of our hearts. You made quite the impression on our hearts. Although we are in mourning, we all know that you are up in Heaven with your family watching over us. We know that this is not a goodbye but a see you soon. You are forever in our hearts, and always loved. “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22.

A visitation for Guadalupe was held Nov. 3, 2021 at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.

A funeral service was held Nov. 4, 2021 at Weaver Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.

