Gretchen Wagner (Gretchen Womack as she was known by most), 60, went to be with the Lord Oct. 26, 2021 with her sons at her side in Banning.
A memorial and joint Celebration of Life for her and her husband William are to be announced when a date is decided.
She was born Jan. 14, 1961, in Jefferson, Iowa to James and Loretta Merriam who later moved the family to sunny California.
Gretchen graduated from Yucca Valley High School in 1979 where she met Bryan Womack, her first husband and father of her three sons. After a lengthy separation they were divorced in 1999. In spite of multiple ailments and hardships she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education and teaching credentials while raising her kids.
She was most recently joyfully remarried in Aug. 3, 2021 to the man she wished to spend the rest of life with, William Wagner. They enjoyed roughly 20 years together. The pair had just moved to Utah to start a new chapter of life together.
Gretchen had been a long- time resident of Joshua Tree and the High Desert area. She was always a hard worker putting in a helping hand no matter the task; from cooking to electrical to tile work, she was there to tackle every project. While small in stature her kindness and compassion well exceeded her size. Gretchen was spirited when need be while exceedingly caring and wise. She devoted much of her energy to family and friends. Her joy was found in family, gardening, sewing, cooking, homemaking, travel and politics. A skilled homemaker she was especially praised for her pies around the holidays as well as her unique baby blankets, clothes and other sewn articles.
Gretchen is survived by her brothers; Craig and Bruce Merriam, step siblings; Bobbi Cooper and Steve Elliott, three sons; Lance, Landon and Wrayne Womack; and grandson Sabriel Womack.
