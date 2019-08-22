Gregory Lee

Gregory (Greg) Lee age 54 quietly passed away on Aug. 8. Greg resided at Four Seasons Beaumont, where many neighbors and friends loved him. Greg will be greatly missed by his family, friends, church family and coworkers. The family will be honoring his life on Thursday Aug. 29th at 10a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1575 W. 17th Street San Bernardino.
Helen Hayward Walter, age 97, passed away at her home on Aug. 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Aug. 10, 1922 in Boston and was a former resident of Boston, Pittsburgh; Lakewood, Ohio; Los Angeles; Anaheim; and most recently Banning.
George Leland, Sr., age 86, passed away on Aug. 14, in Banning. He was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 17, 1933. He retired from Water Waste Management and was a Banning resident for 54 years. George was Baptist and attended Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Chairman for 30 years.
Cecil Taylor passed away on May 11, while on a European trip with his wife, Betty. Taylor was born in Missouri, but grew up in southern California, and then spent the last 40 years of his life in Oregon.
Stella Lea Parks, who served on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District board and also was the first woman to serve on the board of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11 at her home in Cherry Valley.
