Gregory Allan Dahlstrom, 62, of Yucaipa passed away Jan. 20.
He is the son of Harriette and Knute Dahlstrom. Greg was born in Redlands July 21, 1958.
He is the brother of Art Dahlstrom, Marla Yarrow and Knute Dahlstrom.
Greg was the owner of Hemet Valley Monuments in Beaumont and recently had lost his wife of 34 years, Laura Dahlstrom.
Greg was the most amazing, kind, lovable, caring person, always willing to help anyone. He had several great friends and was a member of the Beaumont Lions Club.
Through the years, Greg would volunteer to coach softball, serve his community and line the streets of Beaumont with American flags. Always willing to help whenever needed. As an avid Raiders fan, you would find him watching the game every Sunday. His daughters Michelle Pierce, Renee Seely, niece Michelle Hisey and multiple grandchildren survive Greg.
The Beaumont Lions Club and the community of Beaumont have lost a great man. All who knew him will miss him dearly. The family has asked that instead of sending flowers; Please donate to the Beaumont Lions Club in honor of Lion Greg Dahlstrom. Please use the link below to donate or visit Gofundme.com and type in Greg Dahlstrom Memorial.
A celebration of life is scheduled for June 30, 2021, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont
Commented