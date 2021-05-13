Grant Schlaet Cunard passed away April 20, 2021 at the age of 57 in his home in Beaumont.
He was born Sept. 15, 1963 in La Jolla.
He graduated from Indio High School.
He lived in Redlands for 14 years, Loma Linda for 11 years, and Beaumont for six months. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk for 32 years before retiring as an expeditor in 2018.
Grant enjoyed following NASCAR, the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers football teams, the Angels and Braves baseball teams; and collecting comic books and collectables.
He also loved to cook, grill and watch food shows.
Grant will be missed dearly by his wife of 15 years Cathy Cunard of Beaumont; son Justin Cunard of Sandy, Utah; stepsons John (Ola) McGreavy III and Justin McGreavy of Lahaina, Hawaii; stepdaughter Megann Synnott of Redlands; father Robert (Tina) Cunard of Indio; six grandchildren; and sister Mickele Cunard of Palm Springs.
Grant is reunited with his mother Dolly Cunard, and his brother Bryan Cunard.
A graveside service will take place May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont, with burial to follow. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at pcf.org and Cancer Research at cancerresearch.org.
