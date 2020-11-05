Grace J. Martin, 80, passed away Oct. 29 in Cherry Valley.
She was born July 18, 1940 to her parents in Brawley.
She was a high school graduate and of Christian faith.
Grace was married to Charles Martin for 26 years before his passing in 2012.
Grace is survived by her daughters Mary (Ron) Broussard of Lafayette, La., Rebecca (Mark) Connolly of Cherry Valley, Sylvia (George) Olivas of Bakersfield, and Michelle Velasquez of Banning; son Leo Lopez of Cabazon; many grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning. Graveside will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Morongo Tribal Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
Commented