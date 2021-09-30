Grace Elizabeth Underbrink passed away Sunday Sept. 5, 2021. She was 93.
Grace was born March 31, 1928 in Canton, Ohio.
She lived in Riverside County for over 50 years, most of which was spent living in Banning.
With the different job positions Grace held over her lifetime, two stood out the most for her: She worked at DePalma’s Italian Village located in the Temescal Valley in the early 1960s, where she truly enjoyed her customers, the festive atmosphere and the wonderful owner Giuseppe “Joe” DePalma; and Grace worked for St. John’s School for Boys located in Whitewater for over 28 years where she managed the day-to-day operations of their commercial kitchen.
She enjoyed the independence her position provided and the reward of providing for young adults. She received many accolades for her job well done there.
Grace was a devoted mother of eight, grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 30 and great- great-grandmother of one. An amazing legacy she has left her beautiful family.
Grace enjoyed many hobbies, she was a painter, reader of legal thrillers, ceramics, sewing, singing — which she did often, a great storyteller and a poet.
She had written her memoirs about her early life. Grace’s favorite time of year was Christmas.
She would decorate in full decor with the promise of a day full of family, love, laughter, good food and happiness for all. Many memories were made from this time.
During her lifetime Grace traveled to many places in the United States with her husband Donald, and some fun road trips with her daughters.
Grace is survived by her daughters Sally Burris of Oregon, Donna Boatman of Banning, Nancie Laube, Carol Frances, Patricia Barille of Beaumont, Judy Steele of Hemet; son Donald Underbrink of Las Vegas; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Underbrink of Banning; son Ronald L. Underbrink of Las Vegas; and parents Paul John Spinden and Edith Winnifred Spinden of Ohio.
A service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Oct. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m.
