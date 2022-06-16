Gordon Siddons passed from our Earth on June 2, 2022.
He was born in Inglewood, Calif. in 1936. He moved to the Pass area in 1955 with his mom Helen, dad Gordon, and sister Lorraine.
Over the course of his lifetime he owned and operated three service stations, then, in later years, he was owner of the Players Lounge where he became a fixture in the community for many.
He is survived by his sister Lorraine Towers and her extended family members, along with a longtime cherished friend, Barbara, and so many others who he passed the time with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.