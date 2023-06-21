Gordon Eugene Hanson, 86, residing in Banning, passed away on June 4, 2023, holding hands with his wife of 19 years, Mari.
Gordon was born to Harold and Hilda Hanson on Feb. 27, 1937, in Amboy, Ill. He graduated from Amboy High School and moved to California as soon as he could. He studied art at the Art Institute in Los Angeles and dreamt of designing cars.
He met his first wife Dorothy Giubbini in Hollywood. They married in Las Vegas in 1959 and went on to have three children. They moved to Huntington Beach and raised their children.
He landed a job at Northrop Corporation as a planner and worked there for over 35 years, waking up every morning to sing “I’m so pretty” in the mirror at 5:30 a.m. before he headed out.
Gordon lived a full life, often enjoying time at their family cabin, traveling, fishing, sailing, gardening, carpentry, drawing and painting. You could always find him watching his beloved Cubbies in his recliner.
After the passing of his first wife, he moved to the family cabin and enjoyed the peace and quiet, his daily walks around the lake and building things in his woodshop.
He met his second wife Mari Jordan in 2001 and eventually moved to Banning. They spent 22 beautiful years together, enjoying their golden years, traveling, spending time with family and watching the Cubbies. He got to experience his dream come true…. to see his Cubs win the World Series.
Known as Uncle G, Gordo or Grumpy, he was always good for his sarcastic remarks, being goofy or a huge loving hug.
Gordon is survived by his wife Mari Hanson; his children Lori Gangola, Mark Hanson and Michelle Carpenter; his stepchildren Joel Jordan and Nichol Lacey; and five wonderful grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his first wife Dorothy Hanson, big sister Jane DelHotal and brother Harold Hanson.
“I am sweet, lovable, kind, courteous, trustworthy, obedient… and a liar,” Gordon Hanson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.