Goldie Faye Bruner passed away at the age of 83 on Oct. 26, 2022, succumbing to cancer.
Goldie became a resident of Banning in 1960.
She was a licensed cosmetologist, an in-home care provider for the elderly and an active member of her church(es).
She is survived by her daughters Floria Smith (aka Floristene) and Sameerah Muhammad (aka Dorothy Faye), son-in-love Marlin Smith, sisters Wyvorn Thompson and Earnestine McGensy, sister-in-love Lillie Mae Porter, love-sons Jerry Donnell Bruner and Scotty Anthony Bruner, love-daughters Barbara Lynn Bruner and Patrice Bruner, daughters-in-love Gloria Bruner, Millie Bruner and Brenda Bruner, 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members, friends and Mission Church of God in Christ Family.
Viewing will take place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Wiefels & Son, 50 East Nicolet Street, Banning.
A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Faye, as she was also known as, is no longer in pain. She is resting in peace.
And as she would always jokingly say to family, "I'm layin' on it."
