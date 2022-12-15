OBIT Bruner.tif

Goldie Faye Bruner passed away at the age of 83 on Oct. 26, 2022, succumbing to cancer.

Goldie became a resident of Banning in 1960.

She was a licensed cosmetologist, an in-home care provider for the elderly and an active member of her church(es).

She is survived by her daughters Floria Smith (aka Floristene) and Sameerah Muhammad (aka Dorothy Faye), son-in-love Marlin Smith, sisters Wyvorn Thompson and Earnestine McGensy, sister-in-love Lillie Mae Porter, love-sons Jerry Donnell Bruner and Scotty Anthony Bruner, love-daughters Barbara Lynn Bruner and Patrice Bruner, daughters-in-love Gloria Bruner, Millie Bruner and Brenda Bruner, 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members, friends and Mission Church of God in Christ Family.

Viewing will take place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Wiefels & Son, 50 East Nicolet Street, Banning.

A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.

Faye, as she was also known as, is no longer in pain. She is resting in peace.

And as she would always jokingly say to family, "I'm layin' on it."

Tags

More from this section

Goldie Faye Bruner

Goldie Faye Bruner

Goldie Faye Bruner passed away at the age of 83 on Oct. 26, 2022, succumbing to cancer.

Craig S. Vey

Craig S. Vey

Craig S. Vey, born in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 1950, to Fred W. Vey and Helen M. Vey, passed away suddenly Oct. 28, 2022, at his niece’s house. He was 72.

Frances Vega Mendoza

Frances Vega Mendoza

Frances Vega Mendoza, a retired employee of the Beaumont Water District and lifelong resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving nieces and nephews.

Virginia Mae Giammattei

Virginia Mae Giammattei

Virginia Mae Giammattei died peacefully at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, in her sleep with her four children surrounding her at her home in Sun Lakes.

Jim McDonald

Jim McDonald

Family and friends mourn the Nov. 8 loss of Jim McDonald, one of Banning’s more colorful individuals.