Dec. 28, 1921 — June 17, 2021
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gloria passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home following a brief period with dementia. She was the youngest of 12 children born in Gary, Ind. to Italian immigrant Giovachino and Maddalena Velo. Early in her childhood, the family relocated to Highland Park, Ill., where her mother ran a boarding house during the Great Depression.
In 1943, at age 21, Gloria and her parents relocated to Fontana, where she would reside for over 70 years. At that time, Gloria became an employee of Kaiser Steel and a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. During World War II, an Italian prisoner of war camp was established in San Bernardino, close to where California State University, San Bernardino is now located.
While visiting the camp, Gloria met her future husband Ampelio Crestani. After the war, she traveled to Galzignano, Italy, a small town close to Venice, where they married on Oct. 31, 1946.
After a year, they returned to California and in 1949, they welcomed their daughter, Diana. Gloria continued her employment with Kaiser Steel working in payroll and data key punching until 1962.
She was particularly fond of the relationships she established there and deeply grateful for the opportunity Kaiser Steel gave to her husband for his employment through retirement.
Being raised in a large Italian family, Gloria greatly enjoyed time spent with family and friends gathering around meals and celebrations. She devoted her life to supporting her loved ones and providing a helping hand whenever needed. Gloria enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, card playing, reading and quilting. Travel was a big part of her life which included family visits to Italy and France, along with vacationing to other countries. Even after her husband passed in 2000, Gloria remained active in her lifestyle and would often be found making pasta, playing bingo or planning casino trips. In 2017, she moved to Sun Lakes in Banning to be closer to her daughter.
Gloria’s positive outlook and sense of humor sustained her throughout her life and always made her a joy to be around. She is fondly remembered for her loving hospitality, devotion to family and friends, and the beautiful values she lived by. Her spirit lives on through the legacy she created and in the people she touched during her lifetime. She is survived by her daughter Diana Wee; grandchildren Jennifer Paugh, Jim Wee, and Steven Wee; and great-grandchildren Jacob Paugh, RJ Wee, Kainoa Wee, and Brody Wee.
A memorial service will be held on July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park Chapel in Bloomington, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, 92316.
Commented