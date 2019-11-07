Glenn Williams Sr.

Longtime Banning resident Glenn Williams Sr., died this year at Golden Meadows Assisted Living in Banning. He was 98.

Williams was born in Vaughn, Ark., in 1921, and was married to Marjorie for 64 years before she passed away.

He was a corporal in the Army and served in the 97th Infantry Division during World War II.

He earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, European, African Mideast Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Williams worked for 35 years supplying restaurants in the desert and mountain communities.

He was a founding member of the Banning Seventh-day Adventist Church.

He loved family camping trips in his Volkswagon camper.

He is survived by his son Glenn Williams Jr.; daughter Becky Evans of Arizona; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services have been held.

Wiefels & Son Mortuary and Cremation Services in Banning handled arrangements.

The family suggests donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or www.rarediseases.org.

