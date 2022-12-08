Glen Earl Bates Jr. passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, in his home in Banning.
Glen was born Aug. 24, 1970, to Ramona Ester Bates and Glen Earl Bates Sr.
He is survived by his four children Sierra Bates, Sheila Bates, Glen Bates III, and Sonny Bates; his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was a brother to eight siblings.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother Ramona and his oldest son Alvin Mathis.
Glen Bates was a family man and could be remembered as always talking about his love for his children and grandchildren.
Glen was always smiling and helping others.
He was a perfect example of what a man and father should be.
His family remembers Glen as someone everyone could count on.
Glen was and always will be his children’s strength in all that they have done and all that they will do.
