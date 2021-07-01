Gladys Geraldine (Swope) Morris, a resident of Sun Lakes in Banning, died June 29.
She had been recently admitted to hospice care.
Born March 4, 1928 in Lancaster, Pa., Gladys was a model and fashion designer, and she sewed her own clothes. Dressed in her own gowns and dresses, Gladys could have appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. She was that beautiful, and her work as a seamstress was that good. Put another way, Gladys would have been a top contestant on "Project Runway" had that show existed in the 1940s. Her long legs and elegance caught the eye of John Albert Morris Jr., a decorated combat veteran and paratrooper. 22-years-old, she married Morris on Dec. 21, 1950 in Winston Salem N.C.
Gladys supported her husband in his early career, as he went on to become an Army doctor with the rank of colonel, and later, a medical school professor. In every respect, Gladys was as much a part of the Greatest Generation, as was her husband. When Gladys found herself a young single mother, she found her true calling — motherhood. She worked several jobs, mostly in sales, to support her two young children Michael and Shannon. They lacked for nothing. Absolutely nothing. She sewed Shannon's pretty dresses. Michael played golf at a competitive level and won a college scholarship. Shannon, an equestrian, rode in the same stable as a future Olympic silver medalist.
Later in life, Gladys loved good food, especially sweets, and enjoyed socializing with her friends. Smart, informed, and opinionated, she enjoyed a good argument. It's no wonder her son became an attorney! Gladys remained elegant and stylish to her dying day.
Gladys is survived by her son Michael Morris, managing partner at Minyard Morris, and her daughter, Shannon Morris, a physical therapist, wellness expert, and cyclist; granddaughters Sara Forte and Cydney Edwards; and grandsons Ryan and Austin Morris; great-grandchildren Curran and Cleo Forte, and Ozzie Edwards. The members of her extended family brought Gladys her greatest joy in later years. Memorial gifts may be made to Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue, Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, 471 W George St., Banning, 92220.
There will be a small memorial service for the immediate family.
