Gina Nicole Espinoza, 38, passed away on January 22, 2022, at her home in Homeland, California. Gina was born January 9, 1983 in Banning, California to Frank Espinoza and Rachel Burns. She is survived by her two daughters Nyla Espinoza and Rayah Dominguez; father Frank Espinoza; brothers Frank Espinoza Jr. and Thomas Espinoza; sister Margarita Espinoza; 3 nephews Frank III, Levi and Mason; 2 nieces Aline and Sophia of Beaumont; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Rachel Burns; maternal grandparents Marcus Torres and Frances Goodman of Banning; paternal grandparents Tony and Margie Espinoza of Beaumont.
Gina graduated High School in 2001 from Sherman Indian High School in Riverside.
Gina spent most of her adult life working as a case worker within the Native Community helping families and youth remain connected to their native culture and community.
Gina owned and operated her own small business, Electric Beach Tanning Salon. In addition, she took on many other business adventures. Gina truly enjoyed helping others and engaging with customers and her outgoing personality made people adore her. Gina’s greatest joy and accomplishment was being a mother to Nyla and Rayah.
Gina was very loving and giving. She had an adventurous spirit and her spontaneous road trips were enjoyed by many.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. Gina’s love for life was contagious to those around her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.