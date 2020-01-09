On Dec. 23, 2019, Gina succumbed to cancer and passed away peacefully at home amidst family and friends.
Gina George was born in Watford, London on Nov. 9, 1940 to Greek parents from Cyprus, Andreas and Mary Georgiou Karayiannis.
She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in April 1967 and lived most of her life in Berkeley, Santa Monica and Malibu.
An English literature graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, she retired as a computer programmer with Farmer's Insurance Simi Valley in August 2010, and settled at the Sun Lakes Country Club.
Embracing all religions and praying for inner peace and the welfare of all, she regularly worshiped at the temples Society of Abidance in Truth in Santa Cruz and Tien Tao Association in Los Angeles.
Popularly known as ‘Sita,’ Gina has conducted spiritual satsangs (meditation) for some three decades and guided many a spiritual aspirant, emphasizing the Indian Satguru, Sri Ramana Maharshi’s percept of ‘Silence’ in her teachings.
She is survived by her husband Vasudevan Devaraj (Vasu); younger brother David George; sister-in-law Isabel of Vancouver, Canada; and their children Andrew George, Richard George (Noleen Richard), Mary (Adam Bowmans); two grand-nephews Niko George, Charlie Bowmans; and two grand-nieces Nyssa George and Kaleeya Bowmans.
Gina loved her two dogs, Mooji and Kashi, they were precious to her.
Gina George was a classical-ballet dancer in her youth and a vegetarian most of her life.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Gina George will be held in the North Clubhouse of Sun Lakes Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m.
We pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Incinerated at the Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, Hemet.
